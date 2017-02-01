Lawrence's Kobe Buffalomeat steals the show on National Signing Day

Wednesday was national signing day and no other athlete around the country gained as much attention as Kobe Buffalomeat from Lawrence High School.

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Wednesday was National Signing Day and no other athlete around the country gained as much attention as Kobe Buffalomeat from Lawrence High School.

The Illinois State Football commit became a viral sensation because of his name.

“It says Kobe Buffalomeat wins national signing day with his amazing name,” Buffalomeat said while reading a tweet.

From celebrities, to national news outlets or even thousands of random football fans, Buffalomeat was National Signing Day’s main attraction.

“Everyone’s like you’re famous, and I was like I guess so,” said Buffalomeat.

At one point on Wednesday, Buffalomeat was the number one trending name on Twitter and he had some of his favorite comedians tweeting at him about how great he is. The name itself is great, and he says it has strong roots.

“My dad is Cheyenne Arapaho and Cherokee, so it’s one of those backgrounds,” Buffalomeat said.

He’s on his way to play offensive line for one of the best FCS football programs in the nation.

KCTV5 learned one of his future coaches at Illinois State told him to expect to be the big man on campus both literally and figuratively when he arrives after going viral.

“He texted me saying like you’re the talk around campus right now.”

