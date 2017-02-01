Man found dead inside truck tank in Pleasant Valley, MO

A man was found dead inside a truck tank at KTTR Services Inc. in Pleasant Valley, MO.

First responders hit the scene at 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday. The business is located at 9100 Liberty Drive.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say no foul play was suspected. OHSA is investigating the incident.

On Thursday, KTTR Services released a statement:

"Henry Cain was a long-time and very valued member of the KAW organization. He will we greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of terrible tragedy. The circumstances of this situation are currently being investigated."

