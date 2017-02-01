Breakthrough drug could help with the heartbreak of dementia

Millions of families face the daily struggle of caring for a loved one with dementia. But a new drug may provide help for one of the most common forms of the awful affliction. (KCTV5)

But a new drug may provide help for one of the most common forms of the awful affliction.

Lewy Body Dementia affects sleep and memory. The Rowe Neurology Institute in Lenexa is studying a promising medication that could make a big difference.

Words are sometimes hard to find for Galen Segrist. Lewy body dementia has taken its toll on his mind and his sleep.

"I really don't remember a lot of this....I'm kind of stuttering around because I'm losing my memory again. I talk in my sleep. I roll in my sleep. And I fall out of bed in my sleep. I wet the bed in my sleep. I guess I don't get much sleep.”

Through it all, his wife has been there for him.

“I mean I love him and we'll get there together," said Mary Jane Segrist. "I told him, we're in it together, whatever happens.”

The disease is hard to diagnose and hard to treat, but a new experimental medication - called "Nelotanserin" could be the answer for the 1.4 million Americans affected.

"You may receive the actual drug or you may receive a placebo drug," said Dr. Vernon Rowe, a neurologist for Rowe Neurology Institute.

Galen is participating in the study and hopes medication might prove effective.

If you are interested in participating in the study, contact Leigh A. Kreshel, MS, CCRC at 913-827-4262.

