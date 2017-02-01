Review of Kansas' Amber Alert program released by state

A review recommends changes to the State of Kansas' Amber Alert system.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced the proposed changes on Wednesday afternoon.

The program came under fire after a Wichita infant was kidnapped and her mother was found murdered.

Police alerted the media, but an Amber Alert was not issued. Many questioned that decision.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations say the kidnapping did not fit their parameters for issuing an Amber Alert.

Almost all media alerts in Kansas treated the abduction like an Amber Alert with reports and social media posts. Sophia's story spread and she was eventually discovered in Texas.

Highlights of the recommended changes:

Education and train local law enforcement about the Amber Alert program.

Shorten time frame so Amber Alerts could be issued faster.

Have the KBI meet directly with media partners to hear recommendations.

Focus on new technologies that could assist in a search.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.