Jewish centers nationwide on alert after threats

For the third time in a month, Jewish Community Centers around the country have become the target of threats.

"Under an abundance of caution, we successfully evacuated our Whitefish Bay building," said Jesse Rosen, chief operating officer of the JCC.



A Jewish Community Center in Wisconsin was evacuated Tuesday after a bomb threat. The Jewish Community Center, Association of North America says more than a dozen community centers were threatened the same day across the country.

Investigators say Tuesday's threat was the third round of threats in the month of January alone.

On Jan. 9, threats were made against 16 community centers across the United States. Then again on Jan. 18, an additional 27 threats were reported across the U.S. including the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

Overland Park police were immediately notified but nothing suspicious was ever found.

Police say in light of the threats, there are off-duty officers working inside the building and extra patrols outside.

It was during election season officials reported a spike in hate crimes across the country. Many are fearful that it may not stop anytime soon.

"Part of a revived culture of intolerance against the other ... an atmosphere of fear that is intended to separate us rather than bringing us together," said Elana Kahn with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

KCTV5 News reached out to the JCC in Overland Park for comment on this story but did not hear back from them.

In the meantime, if you see or hear anything suspicious, don't take chances and call police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.