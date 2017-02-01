Kansas bill would make drug that reverses opioid overdoses more accessible

Authority's concerns are over for the opioid drug U47700. (KCTV5)

Kansas is considering new legislation on a life-saying drug that actually reverses opioid overdoses.

It's called Naloxone and is sometimes referred to by its brand name, Narcan.

Some legislators in Kansas want to make it more accessible.

Doctors and paramedics right now can administer Naloxone, but many others who respond to the life or death situation of an overdose cannot.

If passed in the Kansas Legislature, the bill would make the drug available to firefighters, police, EMTs, school nurses and family members or caregivers.

The dose comes in the form of an injection or nasal spray.

Johnson County EMS officials say they receive hundreds of calls a year that require paramedics to deliver a life-saying drug.

"We want to be able to have the capability for a family member of a loved one who maybe has a heroin addiction or is addicted to pain killers or even people who inadvertently overdose on prescription pain medicines," said Johnson County EMS Medical Director Ryan Jacobsen. "Maybe a loved one or family member could access auto-injector and administer and potentially reverse the overdose."

Missouri passed a similar bill in 2016, allowing pharmacists to dispense the drug with a prescription or physician approval. First respondors have been allowed to carry Naloxone.

Kansas is one of the last states in the country to tackle the opioid problem in this way. The people behind the bill say, so far, it’s been received by lawmakers with enthusiasm.

