Woman arrested for child endangerment following police pursuit in KCK

The chase concluded near 10th Street and Ray in KCK. (KCTV5)

A fight outside of a Church's Chicken restaurant sparked a police chase across the metro.

The chase concluded near 10th Street and Ray in KCK.

KCK police say a disturbance between two women led to one of them leaving in an SUV with a child in the backseat.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The second woman called police, saying she had been assaulted. The situation turned into a chase that would cross over into Missouri, which ended back in Wyandotte County.

“It’s just kind of one of those weird things that, it’s kind of a cluster at first but it takes some time for us to sort it out," said officer Cameron Morgan, public information officer for the KCK Police Department. "To get the truth out of everybody and determine which charges should go where.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked on child endangerment and battery.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.