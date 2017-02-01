Cara Crakine Layer Cake
1 ea Half Sheet – Death by Chocolate Cake
1-1/2 # Cara Crakine Krispies (purchased)
3 # Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Mousse
1 C Simple Syrup
As needed House Made Sea Salted Caramel
As needed Chocolate Straw (purchased)
- Remove chocolate cake from baking sheet. With serrated knife, level out the top of the cake by sawing across to remove the excess ‘mound’. Cake should be about ¾”-1” tall. Chill.
- Brush top of the cake with a light coat of simple syrup (this step may be omitted, but helps with ‘crumbing’ and helps keep cake moist.
- Warm the crakine mixture until it is malleable enough to spread
- Spread a smooth, ¼” layer of crakine over the cake.
- Freeze at least 30 minutes, or until crakine has set solidly
- With piping bag or ice cream scoop, evenly distribute the mascarpone mousse out on top of the crakine layer.
- With off-set spatula, spread ½”- 3/4” even layer until surface is smooth and even.
- Return to the freezer for at least 1 hour or until mascarpone mousse is set completely.
- While cake is frozen, cut away any uneven edges of the layer cake.
- Cut into any shape or size you desire.
- Garnish plate with house made salted caramel and chocolate straw
Death by Chocolate Cake
Makes 2 Half Sheet Pans
4-1/2 C Granulated Sugar
3 C Cake Flour
1 C Cocoa Powder, packed then sifted
1 Tbsp Baking Powder
1 Tbsp Baking Soda
1/4 oz Iodized Salt
18 fl oz Milk
1-1/2# Eggs
¾ C Corn Syrup
2 Tbsp Vanilla Extract
1-1/2 # Butter, softened
- Pre-heat oven to 350 F
- Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt
- Combine milk, eggs, corn syrup and vanilla
- Blend butter with dry ingredients until smooth paste forms
- Add milk mixture slowly, scraping frequently
- Line sheet pans or 13x9 baking pans with parchment paper
- Bake until set; about 50 minutes – 1 hour depending on pan size
Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Mousse
Makes 10 lbs
1# 5 oz Pastry Cream Mix
1 quart Milk
1-1/3 C Heavy Whipping cream
2 T Vanilla Bean Paste
1-1/3 C Granulated Sugar
5 # Mascarpone Cheese – room temperature
- With hand or standing mixer, whip milk, cream, sugar, pastry cream mix and vanilla until thickened to soft peaks.
- Add mascarpone and mix until smooth.
House made Salted Caramel
Makes 3 quarts
4 C Heavy Whipping Cream
1-1/2 # Unsalted Butter
8 C Granulated Sugar
1/4 C Sea Salt
- Heat sugar over medium-high heat until it melts and turns a dark amber color
- Remove from heat and add butter until melted
- Whisk in cream until smooth
- Let pan cool slightly, strain and add sea salt
Copyright 2017 KCTV. All rights reserved.