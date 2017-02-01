Cara Crakine Layer Cake - KCTV5

                                                1 ea                 Half Sheet – Death by Chocolate Cake

                                                1-1/2 #            Cara Crakine Krispies (purchased)

                                                3 #                   Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Mousse

                                                1 C                   Simple Syrup

As needed       House Made Sea Salted Caramel

As needed       Chocolate Straw (purchased)

                                               

  1. Remove chocolate cake from baking sheet.  With serrated knife, level out the top of the cake by sawing across to remove the excess ‘mound’.  Cake should be about ¾”-1” tall.  Chill.

  2. Brush top of the cake with a light coat of simple syrup (this step may be omitted, but helps with ‘crumbing’ and helps keep cake moist.

  3. Warm the crakine mixture until it is malleable enough to spread

  1. Spread a smooth, ¼” layer of crakine over the cake.

  2. Freeze at least 30 minutes, or until crakine has set solidly

  3. With piping bag or ice cream scoop, evenly distribute the mascarpone mousse out on top of the crakine layer.

  4. With off-set spatula, spread ½”- 3/4” even layer until surface is smooth and even.

  5. Return to the freezer for at least 1 hour or until mascarpone mousse is set completely.

  1. While cake is frozen, cut away any uneven edges of the layer cake.

  1. Cut into any shape or size you desire.

  2. Garnish plate with house made salted caramel and chocolate straw


 

Death by Chocolate Cake

Makes 2 Half Sheet Pans

                                4-1/2 C             Granulated Sugar

                                                3 C                   Cake Flour

                                                1 C                   Cocoa Powder, packed then sifted

1 Tbsp              Baking Powder

                                                1 Tbsp              Baking Soda

1/4 oz              Iodized Salt

18 fl oz             Milk

1-1/2#             Eggs

¾ C                  Corn Syrup

2 Tbsp              Vanilla Extract

1-1/2 #             Butter, softened

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350 F
  2. Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt
  3. Combine milk, eggs, corn syrup and vanilla
  4. Blend butter with dry ingredients until smooth paste forms
  5. Add milk mixture slowly, scraping frequently
  6. Line sheet pans or 13x9 baking pans with parchment paper
  7. Bake until set; about 50 minutes – 1 hour depending on pan size

Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Mousse

Makes 10 lbs

1# 5 oz             Pastry Cream Mix

1 quart            Milk

1-1/3 C             Heavy Whipping cream

2 T                   Vanilla Bean Paste

1-1/3 C             Granulated Sugar

5 #                   Mascarpone Cheese – room temperature

  1. With hand or standing mixer, whip milk, cream, sugar, pastry cream mix and vanilla until thickened to soft peaks.
  2. Add mascarpone and mix until smooth.

House made Salted Caramel

Makes 3 quarts

                                4 C                   Heavy Whipping Cream

                                                1-1/2 #            Unsalted Butter

                                                8 C                   Granulated Sugar

                                                1/4 C               Sea Salt

  1. Heat sugar over medium-high heat until it melts and turns a dark amber color
  2. Remove from heat and add butter until melted
  3. Whisk in cream until smooth
  4. Let pan cool slightly, strain and add sea salt

