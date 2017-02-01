Cara Crakine Layer Cake

1 ea Half Sheet – Death by Chocolate Cake

1-1/2 # Cara Crakine Krispies (purchased)

3 # Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Mousse

1 C Simple Syrup

As needed House Made Sea Salted Caramel

As needed Chocolate Straw (purchased)

Remove chocolate cake from baking sheet. With serrated knife, level out the top of the cake by sawing across to remove the excess ‘mound’. Cake should be about ¾”-1” tall. Chill.

Brush top of the cake with a light coat of simple syrup (this step may be omitted, but helps with ‘crumbing’ and helps keep cake moist.