Wanted: Gerald Farnsworth

Gerald Farnsworth is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 2002 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a woman.

His last known address was in the area of Seventh Street and Lyons Avenue in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

Farnsworth is also wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for possession of dangerous drugs.

