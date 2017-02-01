Police arrest one suspect after bank robbery in KCK - KCTV5

Police arrest one suspect after bank robbery in KCK

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A suspect is in custody after a metro bank was robbed Wednesday morning.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler says someone robbed the U.S. Bank in the 10900 block of Parallel Parkway.

Police have a suspect in custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the suspect gave a teller a demand note. The suspect then fled bank with an unknown amount of cash. 

