Wichita man wins Super Bowl tickets for life

A beer run has changed one Wichita man's life forever.

Lyle Randa will get two tickets to every Super Bowl for the rest of his life.

The 52-year-old won the life-long tickets through Bud Light's Super Bowl Tickets for Life sweepstakes.

Randa said he went to the liquor store to stock up on beer before friends arrived. When he got back home, he found a gold can in the 30-pack they had purchased and his wife uploaded his photo to BudLight.com.

"I had no idea that an ordinary Bud Light run would change my life. This is a dream come true," Randa said.

Although his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, didn't make the big game, Randa will attend his first-ever Super Bowl in Houston.

