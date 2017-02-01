One hurt in Leawood rollover crash - KCTV5

One hurt in Leawood rollover crash

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

A car ended up on its top, leaving a person hurt, after an accident early Wednesday morning.

It happened about 5:25 a.m. in the 12900 block of State Line Road.

Police say a passenger car and a Jaguar were involved. The passenger car rolled over and ended up on its top.

One person suffered non-life-threatening-injuries.

Northbound State Line Road was closed at Carnoustie Drive early Wednesday morning. It has reopened.

