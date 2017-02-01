Woman carried from burning house in KCMO

Firefighters arrived and had to carry the woman from the house. She was taken to the hospital. (KCTV5)

A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started about 3:18 in the 1600 block of Cypress Avenue.

Authorities say a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out.

Solomon Anderson is the man who lives in the home. He says he woke up and smelled smoke.

Anderson says he opened the bedroom door and smoke engulfed the house. He went outside and started yelling for help.

"All I did was come outside and scream for help. Someone call 911. A neighbor came out and tried to help. I don't know how this is happening. We've never had a fire in this house," Anderson said.

Neighbors saw the fire and called 911.

"I tried to go back for my girl but she had collapsed," Anderson said.

Firefighters arrived and had to carry the woman from the house. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Crews say when the found the woman she was found unconscious but breathing.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire but believe it started near the back of the home.

The Red Cross is working with Anderson to find he and the woman a place to stay.

Crews say the house was destroyed by the fire.

