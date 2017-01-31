Former FBI agent doesn't expect travel ban to impact Super Bowl security

Are there any worries that negative sentiment over President Trump's temporary travel ban could increase the risk of a terrorist attack at the Super Bowl this weekend?

Are there any worries that negative sentiment over President Trump's temporary travel ban could increase the risk of a terrorist attack at the Super Bowl this weekend?

Former FBI agent Jeff Lanza says no.

In part that’s because any successful attack on an event so heavily secured would take much more than a week to plan.

Besides the usual security precautions that you would see at any Chiefs game – like wanding and pat-downs at the entrance gates, there will be plenty of security visitors won’t see – with help coming from the FBI, the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

Then they get a police escort to the stadium, under constant watch until they are gone.

Earlier this month, local and federal officials went through drills and equipment checks, but the main expertise the FBI is offering is with their cyber squads, intelligence analysts and surveillance specialists.

Protests this weekend at KCI and airports around the country drew a lot of negative attention to US policy following the President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

But Lanza says that recent event is unlikely to have an impact on the Super Bowl – partly because of the topic and partly because of timing.

“I'm not sure that terrorists are really focused on that particular thing," Lanza said. "Anyone who's getting radicalized that wasn't already radicalized, they wouldn't have time to do that after this particular ruling by President Trump.”

Many have heard the buzz phrase “soft target,” but Lanza says a big event like the Super Bowl is a “hard target,” and security will be appropriately intense if not intensely visible.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.