Civil Air Patrol officer: Overland Park rep should 'swing from a tree'

Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A lieutenant colonel in Kansas' Civil Air Patrol said in a Facebook post that a state lawmaker should "swing from a tree" for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jonathan Holder affirmed he was the person who posted the message earlier this month. Holder said in the initial post that he was offended that Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton, of Overland Park, proposed legislation that would undermine his constitutional rights.

Kansas Adjutant General's Department spokeswoman Katie Horner said the agency "does not condone the statements." The department oversees the Air Patrol's budget but not its operations.

Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy says the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

