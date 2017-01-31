Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs. (CBS)

The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization said Monday it made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The Boy Scouts had previously relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

It's another step toward equality for transgender people, and it is effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to see that people are starting to understand this phenomenon," said Caroline Gibbs, director of the Transgender Institute in Kansas City.

For 16 years at this location...she's been an advocate for people who identify with a sex other than what they're born with.

Gibbs emphasizes it is a medical condition, like any other condition, a child might be born with.

"This cannot be seen as a psychological problem that people choose and that people create. People are born with this medical condition, and they must be treated fairly," Gibbs said.

While many applaud the decision of the Boy Scouts, it hasn't come without negative reaction.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a statement saying:

The Archdiocese of St. Louis is deeply saddened and disturbed by the decision of Boy Scouts of America to allow girls struggling with gender dysphoria into their troops.

For more than a century, Boy Scouts has been an organization dedicated to honor, service, and “duty to God.” However, it is impossible to speak of a scout’s “duty to God” while at the same time failing to recognize the fundamental order of God’s creation.

The fact is that human beings are born with a sexual identity and not merely a “gender identity” of one’s choosing. This sexual identity affects the totality of the person in the unity of his or her body and soul, and it greatly affects one’s capacity to love and be loved.

Pope Francis reminds of these fundamental truths in his recent encyclical, Laudato Si’:

“The acceptance of our bodies as God’s gift is vital for welcoming and accepting the entire world as a gift from the Father and our common home, whereas thinking that we enjoy absolute power over our own bodies turns, often subtly, into thinking that we enjoy absolute power over creation. Learning to accept our body, to care for it and to respect its fullest meaning, is an essential element of any genuine human ecology. Also, valuing one’s own body in its femininity or masculinity is necessary if I am going to be able to recognize myself in an encounter with someone who is different.” (Laudato Si’ 155)

For many years the Boy Scouts of America has been an organization that could be trusted with the formation for our youth. This policy directive is the latest in a troubling pattern of behavior exhibited by the Boy Scouts of America. It is clear that as they move in the ways of the world they are becoming increasingly incompatible with our Catholic values.

We are in the process of evaluating the effect of this new policy on the troops affiliated with the archdiocese. We will continue to be in dialogue with Boy Scouts of America in hopes that they will recognize their error and rededicate themselves to serving the needs of the boys in the organization.

The archdiocese remains committed to Catholic teaching on gender identity that is rooted in Scripture, tradition, and the natural law.

The Transgender Institute is hopeful, saying being transgender really is the last frontier of social justice.

"Women got to vote, African-Americans receive their civil rights in the 60s and beyond, gays and lesbians have moved forward with their rights, and now we feel it's time for transgender people to be given that same respect and to allow them to live their lives in society like anybody else," Gibbs said.

In was just back in 2015 the Boy Scouts of America lifted its ban on gay scout leaders, and in January 2014, they lifted its ban on gay youth.

