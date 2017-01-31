Travel ban could prevent St. Joseph man from seeing birth of child

President Trump's executive order placing a travel ban on people from seven counties could block an Iraqi man from getting to Missouri in time for the birth of his child.

Rachel St. Joseph and Hoger Ameen meet in the Kurdistan region of Iraq while Rachel was working there.

The two married in 2014 and Hoger Ameen began the process of applying for a spousal visa.

Adrian moved back to the United States and is 40 weeks pregnant with their child.

The two were in the final steps of processing Hoger's visa, but because of the White House immigration changes, that process could be delayed at least three months.

"This is really hard for me right now while she's really far away from me," Ameen said. "But we don't have any choice. We have to respect Trump. We have to wait that three months. I wish someone could take me there while my wife is having a baby."

Ameen says he feels conflicted. He likes Trump and likes that Trump wants to increase security, but also wishes it was possible to open the door to allow him to be with his family.

Adrian is due to give birth this week.

