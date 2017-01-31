Chiefs, Harvesters team up to pack boxes of food for local kids

The Chiefs along with the help from Chiefs Ambassadors and team volunteers packed food for local Kansas City kids on Tuesday with the help from Harvesters Community Food Network. (Andrew Carter/KCTV5 News)

“I think it’s part of our responsibility, you know the Kansas City Chiefs organization has received so much from this community, the players have received so much from the community as far as support, well it’s our turn to give back,” said former Kansas City Chiefs player Tim Grunhard.

Harvesters says they serve 20,000 kids in the local community throughout the school year, but add the Kansas City community can use all the help it can get.

“1 in 5 children in our community is at risk of hunger…the community comes together through Harvester to serve those children,” Harvesters’ president and CEO Valerie Nicholson-Watson said.

This is the eighth year the Chiefs are participating in the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. Over that span, the team has helped pack more than 17,000 snack packs of food and packed nearly 3,000 alone on Tuesday.

“We’ve been involved for 8 years, we donate a bunch of time and effort all year long to Harvesters and then they provide food to our community,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said.

The event was a competition between three teams made up of various Chiefs players, employees and volunteers trying to pack as many boxes of food as they could in an allotted time. It’s a way to mix competition and fun with the bigger picture.

“It’s everybody coming together to make a huge impact on the Souper Bowl of Caring, so when you’re committed to doing it man a lot of the people who needs this food, get fed,” former Chiefs player Shawn Barber said.

