Kansas City library provides assistance to refugees, immigrants

Immigrants and refugees in Kansas City or seeking help can find it in a place you might not expect - the Kansas City Public Library.

Julie Robinson is a refugee and immigrant outreach specialist who works for the Kansas City Public Library.

"In many countries, people don't have the option of going to a library," Robinson said. "This is their first experience and they don't understand what they can gain from a library."

The library provides classes and resources for anyone who wants to become a citizen. Robinson helps immigrants find local resources to become naturalized and find jobs.

She says no matter what happens in Washington, the Kansas City Public Library will always be a place where people can find information.

"We're open to everyone in the community in the metro," she said. "We welcome everyone into this library. That's what we're here for."

The library hosts regular citizenship classes, including one Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

