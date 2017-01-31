Kansas City protesters urge senators to deny Betsy DeVos nomination

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary-nominee Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Betsy DeVos has leaped another hurdle on the way to becoming Secretary of Education, but there is a final push by protesters to block her confirmation.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions cleared DeVos Tuesday morning, sending her nomination to the full senate for a vote.

Meanwhile, protesters organized outside lawmakers’ offices across the Kansas City metro, urging them to vote her down.

“Betsy DeVos is totally unqualified to be Secretary of Education,” said Hillary Shields, organizer for grassroots political organization Indivisible KC.

Indivisible KC is an offshoot of Progressive Social Network Kansas City, which was formed the day after the election. According to their Facebook page, their goal is to unite Kansas Citians against the President Donald Trump agenda.

Protesters donned signs pointing out the billionaire’s generous donations to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

“We don’t think that it’s OK that someone who has no public education experience can buy a seat on the cabinet,” said Shields.

Shields said she’d recommend “literally anyone else” for the job of Secretary of Education over DeVos, further elaborating that the position requires someone with vast experience in public education who has advocated for public school students.

“She’s never been a school administrator. She’s never attended public school; she doesn’t even send her children to public schools,” said Shields.

DeVos has made “school choice” her big selling point, advocating for privatized institutions and charter schools.

Shields claims charter schools only “suck money out of the public education system," but some parents KCTV5 News spoke with say they want options when it comes to their children’s education.

Andre Fulton considered many types of schools for his two children, from public to private, before deciding to send them to Allen Village, a Kansas City charter school.

“I think the opportunity for choice allows you to be able to identify what is best for your children,” said Fulton.

Misty LeHew stopped by Allen Village during her hunt for a good school for her 6-year-old.

“I feel like it’s a full-time job right now,” she joked. “I love the opportunity to have a choice in what my child is being exposed to. Each child is different and they all learn so different.”

Protesters say the public education system needs to come first.

The senate will decide whether to confirm DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.