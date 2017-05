Report: Kansas player Vick likely hit female student, police did not investigate claim

The University of Kansas found that sophomore basketball player Lagerald Vick likely committed domestic violence against a female student in 2015 but it is unclear if Vick was punished.

The Kansas City Star reports the university's Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access recommended two years of school probation for Vick after investigating a report that that Vick hit the female in the arm more than once and kicked her in the face.

However, the Star says it's unclear if Vick, a guard from Memphis, Tennessee, was ever put on probation. He has not been charged with a crime.

University officials, coach Bill Self and Vick declined to discuss the incident.

Despite the office's findings, university police on Tuesday told KCTV5 that they never investigated the case and have nothing on-file about Vick.

Lawrence Municipal Court and Douglas County District Court likewise say the case was never referred to them, and that they have nothing on-file on Vick.

The Lawrence Police Department also confirms they never investigated the case.

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg was suspended this week from the team after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

