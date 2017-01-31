Tuesday night deadline for 'Obamacare' coverage

Overnight Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for coverage under the federal health care law. (HealthCare.gov)

Even if the ultimate fate of "Obamacare" is uncertain, there's been no change for this year. About 11.5 million people had enrolled as of Dec. 24.

The deadline is midnight Pacific time in the 39 states served by HealthCare.gov, the government said. States with their own insurance websites may have different deadlines. If you miss that deadline, come tax time next year, you’ll pay a penalty of about $695 per person or 2.5 percent of your income, whichever is higher.

Although premiums are up significantly this year, more than 8 in 10 customers get subsidies, and more than half qualify for extra help with deductibles and copays.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have promised to repeal and replace the Obama-era law, but without creating disruptions for millions already covered.

Swope Health Services are staying open late to help people sign up for free. They recommend calling ahead to make an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Dr. Karimah Baptiste-Edward with Swope Health Services says you need to bring a form of ID, pay stubs and any type of income information.

"For every member of the family who needs to be enrolled, we need to know names, birthdates and Social Security numbers," Baptiste-Edward said.

Swope Health is open until 7:30 p.m. Yoy may also call 816-599-5590 to set-up an appointment.

