Tuesday night deadline for 'Obamacare' coverage

Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.More >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >
Independence police are investigating an exchange of gunfire between two people at the intersection of a busy highway.More >
Stephen Colbert had a lot to say about President Donald Trump on Monday night, which lead to an online backlash and even some called for CBS to fire the host. On Wednesday night's "Late Show," Colbert responded to that backlash.More >
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >
Kansas City is not the same place it was 20 years ago. The Sprint Center, Kauffman Center and streetcar are just a few of the changes the city has seen, but there’s more to come.More >
WAIT! DON'T CLICK THAT LINK!More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of a woman who hit and killed two girls playing in a pile of leaves in Forest Grove in 2013.More >
Two people were arrested Tuesday night at a Royals game after a woman spit on a man and he, in return, punched her in the face.More >
