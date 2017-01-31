Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State - KCTV5

Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A ferret is recovering at home after receiving a heart pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University. (K-StateVetMed) A ferret is recovering at home after receiving a heart pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University. (K-StateVetMed)
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -

A ferret is recovering at home after receiving a heart pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

The ferret, named Zelda, is owned by Carl Hobi of Olathe, who took her to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan after Christmas because she was diagnosed with a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heart beat and a lack of energy.

The university says in a news release that tests determined Zelda was a good candidate for a pacemaker, although it had to be special ordered because of the small size of her veins.

The university says Zelda was released two days after the surgery and should enjoy a normal ferret lifespan.

It was the first time the Kansas State center implanted a pacemaker in a ferret.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.