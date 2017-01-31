Man in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver on Independence Ave.

Authorities are searching for the driver who ran over a man in a wheelchair and kept going. (KCTV5)

That man is in critical condition.

Right now, Kansas City police are looking for a newer model Volkswagen sedan with four doors – likely dark blue or black. They say the victim was hit about 9:20 p.m. Monday near Independence and Bales avenues.

The car will likely have damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield.

Businesses in the area do not have cameras that captured the incident. However, one camera operated by police and may have captured what happened.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

