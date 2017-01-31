Man in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver on Independence A - KCTV5

Man in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver on Independence Ave.

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
Authorities are searching for the driver who ran over a man in a wheelchair and kept going. (KCTV5) Authorities are searching for the driver who ran over a man in a wheelchair and kept going. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are searching for the driver who ran over a man in a wheelchair and kept going. 

That man is in critical condition.

Right now, Kansas City police are looking for a newer model Volkswagen sedan with four doors – likely dark blue or black. They say the victim was hit about 9:20 p.m. Monday near Independence and Bales avenues.

The car will likely have damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield. 

Businesses in the area do not have cameras that captured the incident. However, one camera operated by police and may have captured what happened. 

If you have any information, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.