Independence man charged in killing after his kids talk to teachers

An Independence man faces a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife, who was found Monday after children reported her death, prosecutors say.

Vicente Roldan-Marron, 46, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000.

According to court records, police responded to an Independence school after students on Monday disclosed that their father had killed their mother, Yadira Gomez.

Officers found the victim at an apartment on North Peck Court. They also found Roldan-Marron at the apartment.

The victim had been stabbed repeatedly and a bloody butcher knife was found nearby.

A 9-year-old child told police that his mother and father had argued after going to church on Sunday. They started to fight and he and other children went downstairs. Then he heard Roldan-Marron yelling, "why did I do that, and it was really dumb."

The child went upstairs and saw his mother lying on the floor bedroom. She was covered in blood. A large knife was on the floor next to her.

Later, the children woke up the father and asked him to take them to school. Once there, the children told their teacher what had happened.

Roldan-Marron told police that he had blacked out after drinking and taking pills. He said he must have killed his wife, but he didn't remember the incident. He said any wounds he had were self-inflicted.

