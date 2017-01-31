Kansas City man charged in Raytown domestic assault

Myron T. Woods, 41, faces second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. (Jackson County Detention Center)

A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a Raytown domestic assault on Saturday that later led police to surround a residence to arrest the suspect.

Myron T. Woods, 41, faces second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash bond.

According to court records, Raytown police responded early in the morning Saturday to the 10400 block of East 78th Street on a disturbance and found a bloody woman victim and a gun covered in blood on the porch.

The victim reported being assaulted and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers observed someone moving inside but couldn't make contact with that person.

The victim reported she had been in an argument with Woods who had been using drugs at the residence. He struck her and beat her with the butt of a pistol until her face was bloody, court records state.

She wrestled the gun from him and fired shots at Woods, possibly striking him. She also stated Woods put a gun to her and attempted to fire it but it failed. She fled.

Raytown activated its SWAT team to get the suspect out of the home. About three hours later, they apprehended him after he refused to cooperate. They discovered he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

