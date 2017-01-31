Kansas City groups hit by refugee order

At Della Lamb in Kansas City, they say the 120-day ban could result in a loss of $1,007. (KCTV5)

Donations to the ACLU are skyrocketing following Present Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Last weekend alone, the organization received $24.1 million. That’s nearly six times their yearly average.

In order for those groups to operate, they depend on money from the government. That money comes in to their locations when the refugees come into the country.

At Della Lamb in Kansas City, they say the 120-day ban could result in a loss of $1,007.

"Obviously, this has been a huge bombshell pretty much," said Dr. Sofia Kahn, founder of KC for Refugees.

Kahn says refugees who have just made the journey to Kansas City from overseas in the past couple days or weeks face danger as a result of the executive order. They may not receive the money they need to survive.

"This is a huge, huge thing that we are very worried about," Kahn said.

The money is also used to pay the organizations employees, utilities and rent. That’s why KC for Refugees has set up a GoFundMe account that will split funds between Catholic Charities, Jewish Vocational Services and Della Lamb.

Della Lamb’s executive director Judy Akres says they’re in a corner.

"Being told there will be four months of no funding, yet our staff are obligated to finish the work of people who came in last week," Akres said.

A volunteer that teaches refugees says they’re scared and every donation helps.

"We aren’t getting any more federal funds, so it’s very important," Akres said.

These organizations hope they’ll receive the same support we’ve already seen on a national level.

The American Civil Liberties Union donations are higher than ever after Trump’s order. Local groups say it’s promising to see such support.

"Please don’t forget your own Kansas City. Don’t forget your own community. When you’re donating, don’t forget the needs of people in your own neighborhood,"

Local ACLU chapters say they don’t have hard numbers when it comes to local donations, but they’ve seen a definite increase, and membership in our area has doubled since November.

