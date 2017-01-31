Oprah Winfrey to join 60 Minutes as special contributor

Oprah Winfrey will join 60 Minutes as a special contributor starting this fall, the program's executive producer announced Tuesday.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said executive producer Jeff Fager in a CBS News story on the addition. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Winfrey for 25 years hosted "The Oprah Winfrey Show", cited as the highest-rated TV program of its kind in history.

