KC house fire kills dog, injures firefighter

A south Kansas City house fire killed a family's dog and injured a firefighter Tuesday morning, but the couple living there made it out safely.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to Longview Road near Delmar Avenue in response to a fully-engulfed house fire. While crews were battling the fire, a firefighter received burns to his neck and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the fire department.

The house sustained significant damage and is likely a total loss, according to the fire department. The couple living at the home made it out safely, but their dog was killed. American Red Cross representatives were at the scene, but the couple is now staying with neighbors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.