UMKC students concerned over temporary immigration ban

Dozens of University of Missouri-Kansas City students are concerned of what the new immigration rules mean for them.

The university is assisting them in finding answers and offering them a space to discuss concerns.

Students from many backgrounds gathered to listen and discuss how the White House immigration and travel temporary bans would impact students.

"It's completely a time of crisis," said Amir Barati, an Iranian student. "I don't know what's going to happen to us with our visas and our families."

Barati planned to visit his parents there during the summer, but is now afraid to leave American soil.

"Everything is changing so fast," he said.

UMKC also confirmed that one student was unable to return to Kansas City from Libya following the weekend.

The campus hosted a closed meeting for students unsure how their own visas would be impacted.

"Sometimes it's not just questions," said Tiffany Hamilton, assistant dean of students. "It's expressing what they're going through, whether they're here on visas, whether they're here on asylum or whether they're US citizens.

UMKC has 33 students born in those affected countries who are citizens. Another 28 are there on student visas.

