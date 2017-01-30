Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after his bike struck by vehicle

A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries following a vehicle versus bicycle incident in Kansas City.

According to Kansas City police, a Ford vehicle was heading northbound on North Manchester.

As the driver entered the intersection, the male juvenile riding his bike was heading east on Northeast 51st Terrace.

The bike failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, according to police.

Police say the driver failed to see the bike until he hit it.

