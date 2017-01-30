Sudanese man to miss family wedding due to travel ban

Mohammad Abdelmajeed immigrated from the Sudan seven years ago and is an American citizen. (KCTV5)

President Donald Trump's executive order has had an impact on homes and universities in both Missouri and Kansas.

Mohammad Abdelmajeed immigrated from the Sudan seven years ago and is an American citizen.

That means Trump's travel ban doesn't affect his ability to travel to his brother's wedding in the Sudan, one of the seven countries affected by the order.

But Abdelmajeed's young brother, a Kansas resident who is still earning his citizenship, will miss the big event.

"We're devastated, my mother especially," he said. "She was really looking forward to seeing us both."

He was about to start the process of helping his parents immigrate to the United States. He hoped to do the same for his fiancee soon after.

He says he's angry and disappointed.

"This is not what this country believes in," Abdelmajeed said. "This is not how the American people want anyone to be treated."

The travel ban is in effect for 90 days. He hopes he won't run into any major challenges beyond that as he tries to get his parents and his fiance here to the United States.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.