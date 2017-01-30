Lee's Summit teen robbed at gunpoint

There were moments of terror for a Lee's Summit teenager when a gun was pointed at her head by suspected robbers. (KCTV5 file)

There were moments of terror for a Lee's Summit teenager when a gun was pointed at her head by suspected robbers.

That 16-year-old girl told police she was headed west on Blue Parkway in Lee's Summit when two people tapped on her window.

Within seconds, she said she had two guns pointed at her head. The girl was robbed of her phone, some cash and was ordered out of her car.

Her father shared the ordeal on Facebook, saying she made a daring escape while the two were searching her trunk by jumping into the passenger side and back into the driver seat before taking off and running into a nearby gas station.

Her father says she laid on the horn as she drove up to the business and made sure no one was around before she got out of the car.

Lee's Summit police quickly arrived and K9 units even tracked the robbers near the scene before losing the scent near the woods.

While police have not made an arrest yet, they are confident one will happen.

Police say one thing that may have tipped off the criminal was the victim recently posted a snap on a Snapchat indicating she had went to the ATM machine.

