Kansas City woman has scary encounter with fake police officer

A Kansas City woman made a terrifying post on Facebook warning others about what happened to her.

It was over the weekend she was heading home in the middle of the night from work.

She says she saw the flashing lights and pulled over but quickly realized the man rushing toward her was no police officer.

The vehicle he was driving was a dark van with red and blue lights in the front.

The woman said she hit the gas and called police. She says the man almost hit her car several times and was trying to run her off the road, even blocking her from getting onto 75th Street to get to the Kansas City Police Department's metro patrol station.

Police say if you are ever concerned that the person trying to pull you over is not a legitimate police officer you can call them.

"I urge you to quickly call 911 get on the phone with the dispatcher," said Kansas City police sergeant Kari Thompson. "Ask, 'hey is this a police officer that's behind me, I'm at this location, I'm at this intersection and is this a police officer?'"

As for the would be a victim?

She wrote: "I am still a little shaken up, but mostly happy I made it home safe to my child. I pray to God every time I get in my car or leave my house."

If you were in the area of 75th and 71 Highway and think you may have seen something, you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.