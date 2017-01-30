Woman accused former Kansas officer of locking her in kennel - KCTV5

Woman accused former Lawrence officer of locking her in kennel

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
The city of Lawrence says in a court filing that a female police officer told investigators that another officer beat her, chained her inside a dog kennel and choked her until she blacked out. (KCTV5 file) The city of Lawrence says in a court filing that a female police officer told investigators that another officer beat her, chained her inside a dog kennel and choked her until she blacked out. (KCTV5 file)

LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV/AP) - The city of Lawrence says in a court filing that a female police officer told investigators that another officer beat her, chained her inside a dog kennel and choked her until she blacked out.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city released the information in responding this month to former Officer William Burke's defamation lawsuit. Burke claimed consensual sex led to his February 2015 arrest.

He is seeking $525,000 in damages in the lawsuit filed in September in federal court.

No criminal charges were filed against Burke, who resigned. He remains licensed to work as a police officer in Kansas.

Among the evidence the city says investigators collected are text messages from Burke to the female officer in which he said he'd "never hit a girl before."

The victim says Burke asked her to undress and get into a dog kennel where she was chained. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV5 (Meredith) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.