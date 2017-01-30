CAIR files lawsuit against President Trump's executive order

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has responded to President Trump's executive action on immigration.

CAIR believes the executive order is a ban on Muslims.

In a press conference in Washington, the national arm of CAIR announced it was filing a lawsuit on behalf of 20 individuals challenging the measure.

“The way I see this lawsuit: it is really the law vs. Donald Trump," said Nihad Awad, the National Executive Director of CAIR. "It is the traditional American values of openness, human dignity and respect vs. Donald Trump.”

CAIR says the travel ban targets Muslims and the underlying purpose of the executive measure is to prevent Islamic people from coming to the United States.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcast Network, Trump specified persecuted Christians would be given priority as refugees.

"What's really painful is to see the one exception in there that we would allow immigrants and refugees from those countries that are majority Muslim, only allow the religious minorities," said Moussa Elbayoumy, the board chair of the Kansas Chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations. "So it's specifically saying we are not going to accept anyone who is Muslim, but someone from a different religion. We will give them an exemption."

Trump says his administration will continue to push for extreme vetting, saying the goal was to make America safe.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.