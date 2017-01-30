Congressman Emanuel Cleaver sounds off on Trump's executive order

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II will hold a town hall meeting in Kansas City, focusing issues on executive orders recently signed by President Donald Trump.

It will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday the Manual Career Technical Center, 1215 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City.

Trump recently signed executive orders on immigration during his first week in office. This town hall meeting will address how these changes to immigration will affect thousands of families here in the Kansas City area and throughout the 5th District of Missouri.

Cleaver will listen to concerns and be joined by a panel of experts in the field to answer questions that individuals and families may have regarding the potential elimination of the DACA program and any changes to the refugee and visa program.

“Families should not be out there lost to the wind. They want to know what to do, where to turn. They want to know answers. I’m going to try and provide that for them. Please come out to Manual Tech with your concerns on Saturday. We may not be able to undo what President Trump has done, but we can help you find answers about what to do next,” Cleaver said.

The panel will feature immigration lawyers and experts from local and national organizations.

Cleaver says many Muslim families in his congressional district in the Kansas city area are very concerned.

He says one mother can’t make it back to Kansas City and she is separated from her husband and their children.

“It makes President Trump look bad. it makes the United States look silly before the eyes of the world when we are getting statements of condemnation from our allies," Cleaver said. "This is devastating families. People are scared and kids are crying, not knowing if they will ever see their parents again."

Cleaver expects the Supreme Court will have to decide if the travel ban should remain in place.

The congressman said he invites immigrants, refugees, advocates and the public-at-large to join in the discussion on the proposed changes to the U.S. immigration policy.

