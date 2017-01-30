Immigrant families in Kansas City live in fear after Trump's travel ban

The travel ban has one Iranian family in Kansas City weighing their options, trying to figure how to stay together, saying they'll move to Canada if they have to. (CBS News)

Since the announcement of President Donald Trump's travel ban, many immigrant families in the metro are living in fear.

"The husband is a long-term permanent resident and has lived here for several decades and in that case has been reviewed by immigration every 10 years," immigration attorney Jessica Piedra said.

But after seeing how many people were detained, with legal documentation, over the weekend, their fear is the next step may be deportation of legal residents.

"They are desperately afraid that this ban will expand to some kind of removal effort, and he would be forced to return to his home country of Iran," Piedra said.

Piedra advises immigrant families, regardless of nationality, to come up with a backup plan and carry proper documents proving their residency at all times. Something she says shouldn't be constitutional.

"Our Founding Fathers were very clear that they did want to give any harm or preference for certain religions," Piedra said.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, "Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning."

But Piedra says that's difficult to believe.

"It sounds to me like those numbers might be per airport ... because there were reports of 60-70 in Chicago alone were detained," she said.

Piedra says it's still too early to make any rash decisions, but she does suggest if you're an immigrant, even with all your proper paperwork, it's best not to leave the country until the ban is lifted.

