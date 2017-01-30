New systems at Plaza Library offer faster checkout times

Instead of scanning each book individually, library patrons at the Plaza Branch location can simply set the whole stack down and it checks every book out at once. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)

There's been a bit of a learning curve at the Kansas City Public Library on Monday, but staffers say their new technology makes it easier to check out books.

Instead of scanning each book individually, library patrons at the Plaza Branch location can simply set the whole stack down and it checks every book out at once.

"I think once they explained how it works, I think it will be easier especially when you are corralling kids to stick the whole stack in instead of doing it one," mother Rebecca Clair said.

Clair along with another mother, Nicole Marhall-Ebersole, say this new technology makes their lives a little easier as they try to juggle books in one hand and their kids in the other.

"Multiple books, because I'm trying to read 1,000 books to my son so we check out a lot of books," Marhall-Ebersole said.

But others, like Berton Smolair, are not so keen on change.

"I'm just checking out two CDs today," he said. "It's hard to get use to."

Librarians were busy explaining the new system to patrons on Monday after the Plaza Branch closed for a week, installing it.

"We're excited, so far everything seems to be working well," director of the Plaza Library, April Roy, said.

Roy says the whole process is faster thanks to new radio frequency identification tags.

"The tags are just a little white sticker that we've put on the back cover of each book," she said.

The tags should last the life of the book. All patrons need to do is scan their library card and enter a pin, making checkouts more secure.

They are a few easy steps that Smolair says he will eventually get use to.

But I'm sure ultimately I'll be alright," he said.

You still return a book by sliding it in the drop off bin up front, but staffers are hoping have an electronic way to check books in in the future.

