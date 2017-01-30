Independence police investigate homicide

Officers were called to the 600 block of North Peck Court. A person of interest has been taken into custody, but the investigation continues. (KCTV5)

Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of North Peck Court.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, but the investigation continues.

No additional information is available at this time.

