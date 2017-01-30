AP Source: Royals agree to $12M, 2-year deal with Moss - KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The Royals and designated hitter Brandon Moss have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract to provide some power to the Kansas City lineup, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because Moss still must pass a physical to make the deal official. That is expected to happen later this week.

Moss hit just .225 in 128 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last season, but his average was dragged down by a poor final stretch. He still wound up hitting 28 homers, and that power is what the Royals are hoping he will bring to a lineup that is otherwise built around speed and defense.

He is expected to take over for Kendrys Morales, who parlayed a successful run in Kansas City into a $33 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

