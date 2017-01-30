Top 10 moments from the 2016-17 Chiefs season

While the 2016-17 Kansas City Chiefs season may have ended in disappointment, there were still plenty of moments from week one to 17 that made it one of the more memorable seasons in recent history. (KCTV5)

10) Chiefs at Broncos: Hill kick return with DAT high-five

After a scoreless first quarter on Sunday night football, Justin Houston broke through with a safety-sack to give Kansas City the lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Tyreek Hill shocked the Mile-High faithful with an untouched, 85-yard kick return.

Capped off with a De’Anthony Thomas high-five, this was Hill’s only kick return for a touchdown all year. The Chiefs’ offense was non-existent through the first three quarters, so this kick return was vital in keeping Kansas City in the game. This play is also microcosm of the Chiefs’ season, as plays from this game make the list three times and Hill makes the list four times.

9) Dontari Poe’s Bloated Tebow Pass/Hungry Pig Right

The 6’3, 346-pound nose tackle did not have a dominant defensive season like in past years, but he did make a memorable impact on the offensive side of the ball. In week six, head coach Andy Reid dialed up the “Hungry Pig Right” formation on third and goal, with Kansas City leading 13-10 in Oakland.

Lined up out wide, Alex Smith tossed it out to Poe who bulldozed his way into the promise land. Many forget this game was close until the 4th quarter, where the Chiefs pulled away to win 26-10, but a miscue on this play would have kept the Raiders within one score. Instead, Poe converts and the Chiefs win one of the two deciding AFC west games with Oakland.

Perhaps more memorable, although less significant, the “Bloated Tebow Pass” or “Air Poe” or “Hungry Pig Flight” wrapped up a 33-10 win on Christmas night. With two minutes left on 3rd and goal at the two-yard line, Poe took the direct snap, with Denver preparing for a rush up the gut, but then he jumped up and threw a touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris. This served as an exciting exclamation point against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

8) Broncos at Chiefs: Hill 70-yard touchdown run

Needing a win to stay alive in the AFC west, Hill helped take it to the Broncos in the first quarter with a 70-yard touchdown run. Hill took the handoff right up the gut, before using his Pro Bowl speed to pop things outside and blow by the Denver defense.

Travis Kelce deserves credit as well, as his flattening block on Darian Stewart sealed the edge for Hill. The Chiefs would win by 23 points, but this was just the second score of the game and helped squash the hopes of the Denver defense.

7) Broncos at Chiefs: Kelce 80-yard touchdown

Ranked just ahead of Hill’s 70-yard run, the Kelce bubble screen for 80 yards sent Arrowhead into an absolute frenzy. Still in the first quarter, Kelce maneuvered through blocks before hitting his second gear in the secondary. In true Kelce fashion, the tight end celebrated with a feliz navidad dance in the end zone.

This capped a 21 point first quarter and proved to be a nail in the coffin as Denver’s offense really struggled to put up points. It was Smith and Kelce’s longest play of the year, a season where Kelce totaled a league best 1,125 yards receiving. This game was also Kelce’s sixth game with more than 100 yards in the air, which tied Tony Gonzalez for most in franchise history.

6) Raiders at Chiefs: Hill punt return

Similar to Kelce’s touchdown, the Hill punt return really put Kansas City in control of what could be considered the biggest game of the regular season. On an icy Thursday night with first place on the line, Hill did what he did all season long, with another big play. Punter Marquette King skied one to Hill’s right, but the rookie had other plans and raced along the left sideline all the way to the end zone.

This was Hill’s second touchdown of the game and third special teams score of the year. King was flagged for a taunting penalty after the play, which prompted another Kelce dance mocking King’s signature celebration. The Chiefs Kingdom faithful deserve credit for making this an even more memorable moment, as the Arrowhead crowd broke out in “Ty-reek” chants before the punt, and Hill responded in the best way possible.

5) Chiefs at Broncos: Overtime drive and “doink”

After a series of plays to be named later forced overtime, the Chiefs appeared destined for either a tie or loss after each team traded field goals in overtime. Denver reached the Kansas City 46-yard line with 1:08 left in OT, but a missed 61-yard field goal by Brandon McManus gave the Chiefs life.

With one-minute left and zero timeouts, Smith was tasked with leading another game-tying/game-winning drive, something he already accomplished three times to date. Smith did in fact drive the Chiefs 40-yards into field goal range, leading to a game-winning Cairo Santos kick, which bounced off the left upright and in.

4) Chiefs at Panthers: Pick and strip

The Chiefs faced a 17-0 road deficit in the first half and trailed 17-6 in the 4th quarter, when Eric Berry picked off Cam Newton and returned it 42-yards for the Chiefs’ only touchdown of the day. This spawned a dominant second half for Berry, as four of his five interceptions would come after week nine.

Then tied at 17-17 with just 29 seconds left in regulation, Marcus Peters stripped the ball from receiver Kelvin Benjamin and proceeded to excitedly punt it into the stands. Whether or not the Chiefs would have won in overtime is unknown, but after a game winning Santos field goal, the Chiefs left Carolina victorious without scoring a single offensive touchdown.

3) Chargers at Chiefs: Alex Smith game winning touchdown

After a series of memorable moments from games late in the year, many forget how impressive and crucial the comeback against San Diego was. Without a home opener win, KC would have started 1-3, something they could not afford after a 1-5 start the year before.

Trailing 24-3 with three minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Smith led the offense on the largest comeback in franchise history with a 9-yard pass to Hill, 19-yard back shoulder fade to Maclin and 5-yard Ware run to tie the game at 27.

The final drive, coming in the last two minutes, was the first time Smith led Kansas City on a game-tying/winning touchdown drive since arriving in 2013. He would follow that up in overtime with a game-winning, 70-yard drive ending with a 2-yard option run. It wasn’t Smith’s best season, but this one of his and the team’s brightest moments and showed that with their backs against the wall, they are capable of getting the job done.

2) Chiefs at Falcons: Berry pick-two

One of the most exciting games of the year, filled with great plays from all three phases, perhaps the single biggest game changing play of the year was the Eric Berry “pick-two” in Atlanta.

After a Falcons touchdown to give Atlanta a 28-27 lead with 4:32 left in the game, Berry picked off Matt Ryan and took it all the way to the opposite end zone for the franchise’s first ever pick-two. This was Berry’s second big play of the game, as he intercepted Ryan at the end of the first half and found his way to the end zone yet again.

The Chiefs offense would then run out the clock with an Albert Wilson third down conversion, giving KC an impressive win against the eventual NFC champion. This homecoming for Berry elevated his electrifying Pro Bowl season even more and proved that Kansas City could win on the road against even the best of teams.

1) Chiefs at Broncos: 8 points in final three minutes

While there is a valid argument for moments 2-5, the final three minutes in Denver were anxiety packed and in many ways, season changing. Down 24-16 with 3:01 left and the length of the field to go, Smith only had 98 yards passing going into the game deciding drive.

As he did against San Diego, Smith played his best in the clutch and drove the team into the red zone. Facing a 4th and 10 from the 14-yard line with 19 seconds left, Smith threw across his body to find Hill just past the first down marker. This showed a great deal of trust in the rookie, and they would double down on that trust for the very next play.

With 15 seconds left and zero timeouts remaining, Smith hits Hill on a slant, which is originally ruled down at the one-yard line, but is then overturned for a touchdown. Adding to the oddity, the pass hit Hill at the one-yard line, but he did not actually have control until he entered the end zone.

The 82-yard drive would all be for nothing if the Chiefs did not convert the two-point attempt, and the Chiefs turned to the most unlikely of candidates. Smith rolled out and connected with seldom used Demetrius Harris for the game-tying score, forcing overtime.

Both teams entered this game 7-3, needing a win to keep pace with the first place Raiders. The number five moment would not have been possible without the game tying drive, and Smith again proved his value in crunch time. The Broncos would go on to lose three of their last five, while the Chiefs finished victorious in four of their last five games en route to a division crown.

Honorable mentions:

Albert Wilson fake punt touchdown at Atlanta, Smith opening touchdown to Hill vs. Oakland, Justin Houston three sacks and safety at Denver, Terrance Mitchell deflection vs. Oakland, Nick Foles fills in at quarterback in win at Indianapolis, Chiefs defense forces six Jet turnovers, Daniel Sorenson pick-6 vs. Saints.

