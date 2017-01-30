Court date for KU basketball player Carlton Bragg changed

Kansas sophomore basketball player Carlton Bragg is charged in Lawrence municipal court with possession of drug paraphernalia. (AP)

Kansas sophomore basketball player Carlton Bragg is charged in Lawrence municipal court with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court administrator Vicki Stanwix confirmed Monday that Bragg was given a notice to appear in court after police said they found two glass smoking devices with residue inside.

On Tuesday, it was revealed his court date was moved to 10:30 a.m. on March 3.

The paraphernalia was found Dec. 17 while university police were investigating a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, home to the men's basketball team and other male students.

Kansas coach Bill Self indefinitely suspended Bragg from the team for violating team rules. He said the suspension is not connected to the alleged assault at McCarthy Hall.

Police also said in a news release there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.

Reaction from students at KU has been mixed.

"I think it's stupid," said Tyler Campbell. "He should just not have done it because had a chance to go to the NBA and if he loses his scholarship here, he's gonna get kicked out of school."

