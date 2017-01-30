Residents give input on downtown Shawnee improvements

Downtown Shawnee is undergoing a major revamp, and the city wants people's input on it. (KCTV5)

Downtown Shawnee is undergoing a major revamp, and the city wants people's input on it.

The landscape of Nieman Road will be getting a drastic change in the next two years. It's part of a $35 million project called Nieman Now.

City leaders will be holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall to discuss all the major changes to expect.

Part of the revamp will include four storm water projects, one which is already being constructed.

The other three will follow with the last one scheduled to begin in 2018.

But the major difference residents will be able to see is the change to Nieman Road. It will change from a four-lane road to three with a bike and pedestrian path as well as a sidewalk and benches.

