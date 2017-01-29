Kansas City woman among those detained following Trump's executive order

A Kansas City woman was among one of the dozens of individuals detained at airports this weekend following an executive order from President Donald Trump.

Hana Tahaei and her boyfriend Shane Moss expected a smooth trip home after their vacation through Thailand.

"It's not my first time coming through customers," she said. "I thought it was going to be the normal steps."

But while switching flights in Los Angeles, a customs official started questioning about her birthday - Tehran, Iran.

"I was worrying," she said. "I asked them, "Am i going to miss my connecting flight in an hour and a half?' He said, 'Ma'am I'd be more worried about you getting back into the United States.'"

Neither had heard about the White House executive order when they landed.

Officials held her for more than five hours. Moss was left to wait in the airport and they both missed the last flight of the day to Kansas City.

"There were a lot of upset people, obviously," Moss said. "No one could give us any information."

Tahaei's family moved to Vancouver when she was just five years old. They have been working in Kansas City for the past year.

"When I finally did get questioned, it wasn't about my work visa or anything like that," she said. "It was all about my affiliation with Iran."

After being released, Tahaei and Moss booked a hotel room and came home a day late. She feels fortunate to make it home after the ordeal.

"I enjoy my life in Kansas City," she said. "I've created a home. But I don't know. I'm scared to leave the country now."

She works as a dietitian in Johnson County. She will be back at work on Monday.

