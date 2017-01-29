Kobach's office says he's considering run for Kansas governor in - KCTV5

Kobach's office says he's considering run for Kansas governor in 2018

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is considering a run for governor. 

In a statement to KCTV5 on Sunday evening, Kobach said he is considering a run. 

"It is fair to say Kris is considering running for Governor along with many other possibilities," Kobach's office said in the statement. 

Kobach was a member of Trump's immigration policy transition team. 

He also served as counsel to Attorney General John Ashcroft during the President George W. Bush's administration.

The next governor's race in Kansas is set for 2018. 

