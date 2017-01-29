Police investigating shooting outside Quebec City mosque - KCTV5

Police investigating shooting outside Quebec City mosque

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
QUEBEC CITY (KCTV5) -

Police in Quebec City, CA confirm a shooting has happened inside a mosque.

No other immediate details are available. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.