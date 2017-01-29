Local Muslims react to Trump's executive order

Muslims KCTV5 spoke with feel they're being targeted and that the underlying purpose of the executive measure is to prevent Islamic people from coming to the United States. (KCTV5)

As people around the country protest President Trump's executive order on refugees and travel, local Muslims in Kansas City are wondering what will come next.

Muslims KCTV5 spoke with feel they're being targeted and that the underlying purpose of the executive measure is to prevent Islamic people from coming to the United States.

"No matter how thinly veiled they are, they are clearly showing the only intent is to affect mostly Muslims," said Moussa Elbayoumy, the board chair of the Kansas Chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Trump, in an interview with the Christian Broadcast Network, said persecuted Christians would be given priority as refugees.

Local Islamic leaders have a real problem with that as the ban applies to countries with a Muslim majority.

Those who support the travel ban argue Islamic extremists pose a real threat to the United States.

Elbayoumy said Trump's will cause more harm than good.

"Those executive orders are not doing anything to remove the threat of ISIS or any of those groups," he said. "They're actually giving them more of a marketing tool and publicity tool to show the propaganda- that they are at war with American because America is targeting all Muslims everywhere. And by doing that, we are giving them a propaganda tool to recruit more people for their hateful acts."

The national arm of CAIR plans to file a federal lawsuit Monday, challenging the constitutionality of Trump's order.

