No injuries reported in KCK house fire

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

No injuries were reported Sunday as firefighters battled a house fire.

Crews were called about 7:10 p.m. Sunday to a home near 77th Street and Rowland Avenue. 

The fire was quickly knocked down and an all clear was given after a search of the home.

