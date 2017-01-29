Police seek suspect after woman found dead near 66th, Paseo

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found dead Sunday.

Officers found the woman shortly after 6:30 p.m. near 66th Street and The Paseo. At first, investigators thought it was a suspicious death, but they've since classified the case as a homicide.

If you know anything, you're asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

